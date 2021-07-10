Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bell
SYMSONIA — Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy and Janice Bell, of Symsonia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Mr. Bell and the former Janice F. Kaler were united in marriage on July 2, 1971, at Sandhill Baptist Church in Benton by Wallace Green. Witnesses were Gary “Truman” Bell and Brenda Kaler Willis.
Mrs. Bell is the daughter of the late Samuel “Earl” and Geneva Kaler. She is a retired teacher.
Mr. Bell is the son of the late Arvel and Zora Bell. He is a retired construction worker.
They have two children, Jimmilyn Hancock of Boaz and Jana Keller of Symsonia, and four grandchildren.
