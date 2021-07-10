Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bell

SYMSONIA — Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy and Janice Bell, of Symsonia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Mr. Bell and the former Janice F. Kaler were united in marriage on July 2, 1971, at Sandhill Baptist Church in Benton by Wallace Green. Witnesses were Gary “Truman” Bell and Brenda Kaler Willis.

Mrs. Bell is the daughter of the late Samuel “Earl” and Geneva Kaler. She is a retired teacher.

Mr. Bell is the son of the late Arvel and Zora Bell. He is a retired construction worker.

They have two children, Jimmilyn Hancock of Boaz and Jana Keller of Symsonia, and four grandchildren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In