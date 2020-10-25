Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Dee Williams - 65th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Dee Williams

ARLINGTON — Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Dee Williams, of Arlington, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Mr. Williams and the former Mary Ruth Byassee were married October 29, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi.

Mrs. Williams is the daughter of the late James (Money) and Ruby E. Byassee.

Mr. Williams is the son of the late Johnny and Florence Williams.

They are members of the Arlington United Methodist Church and both are retired.

A dinner date is planned at a later time.

