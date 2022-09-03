Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Dale Siress
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Dale Siress, of Benton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. A gathering was held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the Reidland United Methodist Church with family and friends.
Mr. Siress and the former Faylynn DePriest were united in marriage on Aug. 25, 1962, at New Liberty United Methodist Church in Kevil, with the late Rev. Edgar Siress officiating. Witnesses were the late Marna Faye Randolph and James “Happy Siress, brother of the groom.
Mrs. Siress is the daughter of the late WF and Nell DePriest. She is retired from the Marshall County Health Department.
Mr. Siress is the son of the late Rev Edgar and Rachel Siress. He is retired from State Farm Insurance.
They are the parents of Jeff (Margaret) Siress of Benton, Robb (Margie) Siress of Nashville, Tennessee, Brady (Tara) Siress of Hardin, and Mindy (Brian McClure) of Reidland.
They have seven grandchildren.
