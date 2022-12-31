Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wyatt
BENTON — Ginalee and Jerry Wyatt, Moors Camp Road, Benton, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a reception for family and friends between 2 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, hosted by Briensburg United Methodist Church.
Ginalee McBride and Jerry Wayne Wyatt were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1962, in a candlelit ceremony at Paducah’s West End Baptist Church with Rev. W.B. Casey officiating. Valerie McBride, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Marilyn Wyatt, sister of the groom, Diane Boyd Housman, Gene Raye Miller and Judy Mitchell were the bridesmaids. Wayne E. Wyatt attended his son as best man. Ushers were Glenn Alexander, Larry Brewers, William Draffen and David Provine.
Ginalee is a retired Marshall County teacher. She is the daughter of the late James L. and Virginia McBride. Jerry is a retired IBEW electrician and the son of the late Wayne E. and Florence Wyatt.
They are the parents of four sons, Jeff, Matt (Sheri), Andy and Clay. They have two grandsons, Kip and Kasey, and one great-grandson, Knox.
