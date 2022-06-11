BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Newsome, of Benton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Mr. Newsome and the former Rita L. Byrd were united in marriage on June 17, 1972, at the Lone Oak First Baptist Church with Dr. Willis Henson officiating. Debbie Griffith and Bobby Davis served as witnesses.
Mrs. Newsome is retired from the McCracken County School System.
Mr. Newsome is retired from Westlake Chemical Plant.
They are the parents of Laura Reynolds and Shae Abell both of Marshall County. They have four grandchildren.
