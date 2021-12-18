Mr. and Mrs Jerrell Winfrey
HICKORY — Mr. and Mrs. Jerrel Winfrey of Hickory, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Mr. Winfrey and the former Patricia Ann Simmons were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1961, at Patricia’s home in Melber by Randal Johnson with Delene Riley and Gerald Scott serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Winfrey is the daughter of the late Hilda B Simmons. She is a housewife.
Mr. Winfrey is the son of the late Terry (Red) and Lorine Winfrey. He is retired from Goodyear Tire Company in Union City, Tennessee.
They are the parents of Martie Winfrey, the late Michelle Winfrey Smith, and the late Leigh Ann Winfrey Clapp. They are the grandparents of the late Kyle Thomas Clapp.
