Mr. and Mrs. James Ralph Watts
MILBURN — Mr. and Mrs. James Ralph Watts, of Milburn, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, A family dinner was held at Patti’s 1880’s restaurant in Grand Rivers.
Mr. Watts and the former Marcella Gay Booker were united in marriage on July 19, 1952, by T.H. French in Pigott, Arkansas.
Mrs. Watts is the daughter of the late. She is retired from Citizens Deposit Bank of Arlington.
Mr. Watts is the son of the late Paul and Minnie Watts. He is a retired plumber from Flegles Lumber Company.
They are the parents of Daniel Watts of Milburn and Jimmy Watts of Oak Grove, Missouri.
They have two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. They also were grandparents to three deceased grandchildren and one deceased great grandchild.
