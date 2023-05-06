Mr. and Mrs. Jack Giles
WICKLIFFE — Mr. and Mrs. Jack Giles, of Wickliffe, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The couple will celebrate with family and friends 1 — 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Wickliffe First Baptist Church Family Life Center. They have requested no gifts.
Mr. Giles and the former Bethel Rita Crews were united in marriage on May 3 1963, at Gum Corner Church in Wickliffe by Leonard Greer. Martin and Sandra Crews were the witnesses.
Mrs. Giles is the daughter of the late Tommy and Mary Anna Crews. She is a retired transportation administrator at MeadWestvaco.
Mr. Giles is the son of the late Dodge and Tick Giles. He is a retired purchasing manager at MeadWestvaco.
They are the parents of Monica (Michael) Lindsey of Barwell; and their son, the late Macon Giles. They have two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.