Mr. and Mrs. Drew Wrinkle
Abigail Louise Powell and Drew Harrison Wrinkle were united in marriage Oct. 17, 2020, at Manea Vineyard and Events Center in Paducah. Officiating were the Revs. Ray Chandler and Brad Whistle.
The bride is the daughter of Debbie and Scott Powell of Paducah. The groom is the son of Pam and Bob Wrinkle of Paducah.
The bride chose Miss Leah Ochs, of Denver, Colorado, as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Mary Alice Stewart of Louisville, Miss Rachel DuPont of Fort Thomas, Mrs. Mandy Meyer of Frankfort, Mrs. Ashton Layne of Paducah, Mrs. Taylor Summarell of Paducah, and Mrs. Ali Wrinkle of Paducah. Flower girls were Ava and Livia Wrinkle, daughters of Lance and Ali Wrinkle of Paducah, as well as, Mae Summarell, daughter of Taylor and Blake Summarell of Paducah.
The groom chose Mr. Lance Wrinkle, of Paducah, as his best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Jason Straub of Paducah, Mr. Hutton White of Linden, Michigan, Mr. Jake Risinger of Louisville, Mr. Alex Townsend of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Seth Powell of Nashville, Tennessee, and Mr. Blake Summarell of Paducah. Mr. Levi Wrinkle, of Paducah, served as junior groomsman.
A reception followed at Manea Vineyard and Events Center.
The bride is a 2012 graduate of St. Mary High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Kentucky. She is employed by Northwestern Mutual of Paducah.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of Heath High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Kentucky. He is employed by A&K Construction of Paducah.
The couple resides in Paducah.
