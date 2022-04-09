Mr. and Mrs. Don Edwards
Mr. and Mrs. Don and Bettie Edwards of Paducah, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Mr. Edwards and the former Bettie Flood were united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Brookport with A.W. Landis officiating. Mike and Johnna Edwards serviced as witnesses.
Mrs. Edwards is the daughter of the late Edgar and Anna Flood. She is a housewife.
Mr. Edwards is the son of the late Charles and Marie Edwards. He is a retired owner/operator of Crown Electric, Incorporated.
They are the parents of Shawn Edwards of Alpharetta, Georgia, Kimberly Puckett of Paducah, and Chad Edwards of Paducah. They have 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
