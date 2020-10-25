Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Blagg - 50th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Blagg
Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Blagg, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Mr. Blagg and the former Jacqueline (Jackie) Willett were married on October 24, 1970, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah by Henry Willett. Joe Wurth and Lillie Willett Knight served as witnesses.
Mrs. Blagg is the daughter of the late Raymond and Lucienne Willett. She is a retired mathematics professor at WKCTC/PCC.
Mr. Blagg is the son of Brooks and Mae Blagg. He is a retired cascade operator at USEC.
They are the parents of Dennis Blagg of Lynn Grove and Brian Blagg of Paducah. They have one grandchild.
