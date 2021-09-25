Mr. and Mrs. Danny Evitts
Mr. and Mrs. Danny Evitts, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A special celebration was held at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. Evitts and the former Norma Cargill were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 2021, at Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah by Paul Forshey. Witnesses were Joyce Ventre and the late Mitch Ventre.
Mrs. Evitts is a retired disability medical insurance clerk with Trover in Madisonville.
Mr. Evitts is a retired president of Independence Bank.
They are the parents of Daniel (Dana) Evitts of Lake City, Mike (Mandy) Evitts of Paducah, and Kim Evitts of Evansville, Indiana. They have five grandchildren.
