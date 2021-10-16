Mr. and Mrs. Cliff McReynolds

Mr. and Mrs. Cliff McReynolds, of West Paducah, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Mr. McReynolds and the former Joy Ann Tippet were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1961.

Mrs. McReynolds is the daughter of the late William and Hertha (Arnhold) Tippet. She worked alongside her husband at West Paducah Glass and was a housewife.

Mr. McReynolds is the son of the late Namon and Mary (Nelson) McReynolds. He is the retired owner and operator of West Paducah Glass after 48 years of business.

They are the parents of Kim (Alan) Youngblood, of West Paducah, Kevin (Karrie) McReynolds, of Kevil, and Keith (Kimmy) McReynolds, of Wickliffe. They have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In