Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ray
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ray, of Paducah, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Mr. Ray and the former Dixie J. Buchanan were united in marriage on June 1, 1962, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Woodstock, Illinois, with Rev. K.M. Frazier officiating. Witnesses were Norma J. Nichols, sister of the bride, and Forest G. Ray, brother of the groom.
Mrs. Ray is the daughter of the late Roy G. and Luna Buchanan. She is semi-retired as homemaker, professional cake baker/decorator.
Mr. Ray is the son of the Forest G. and Alice Ray. He is retired from General Tire.
They are the parents of Sheri Ray of Paducah and the late Sheila A. Ray of Paducah.
