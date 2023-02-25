Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bechtold
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bechtold
Betty Byrd Kettler and Charles (Chuck) Bechtold were married Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Bellview Baptist Church in Paducah with Rev. Bob Whitter officiating the ceremony.
The bride chose Mrs. Robyn Hoxworth, daughter of the bride of Nashville, Tennessee as the matron of honor. The groom chose Mr. Todd Johnson, friend of the groom, of Paducah, as the best man. Mr. Ricky Thompson, son of the bride, of Henderson, Nevada, walked the bride down the aisle.
Soloist was Mrs. Leslie Watkins of Paducah, accompanied by Mr. Larry Buchanan on the piano. Wedding coordinator was Mrs. JoPam Davidson. Mrs. Peggy Harper, cousin of the bride, attended the registration table.
A reception followed at the church. Servers were Mrs. Hazel Moyers Spears, sister of the groom and Mrs. Shirley Leidecker, cousin of the bride. Mrs. Carlee Hoxworth, granddaughter of the bride, and her husband Jimmy Blanton were greeters.
The couple will reside in Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.