Mr. and Mrs. Boyce East
BENTON — Boyce and Betty East celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 4, 2023.
Mrs. East, daughter of Roy and Louisa (Peck) Barker and Mr. East, son of Everett and Lou Jettie (Dawes) East, are both graduates of Sharpe High School.
Mr. East, a former machine shop teacher at Marshall County Vocational School, and Mrs. East, a retired secretary from Sharpe Elementary, reside in Benton.
They are the parents of Jennifer East and the late Michael East; grandparents of Easton Edwards of Benton, Ariel Gilmore (Michael) of Knoxville and Toree Parrish (Joe) of Louisville; and great grandparents of Lachlan and Hardin Parrish of Louisville and Kaiden Gilmore of Knoxville, Tennessee.
They are members of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.