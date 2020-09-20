Mr. and Mrs. Billy Tucker
ARLINGTON — Mr. and Mrs. Billy and Ora Dell Tucker, of Arlington, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Mr. Tucker and the former Ora Dell Beasley were married on September 21, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi.
Mrs. Tucker is the daughter of the late Eddie and Carrie Beasley. She is a homemaker
Mr. Tucker is the son of the late Margaret McDuffie and retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
They are the parents of Theresa Yates, Valeria Bodell, Phyllis Whitlock, Michael Tucker, and the late Randy Tucker. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.