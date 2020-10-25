Mr. and Mrs. Bill Fraser - 60th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Fraser
BARDWELL — Mr. and Mrs. Bill Fraser will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Mr. Fraser and the former Shelia Watson were married at the North Ballard Baptist Parsonage on October 29, 1960, by Wilbur Johnson, Nelson Watson and Mary Harper served as witnesses.
Mrs. Fraser is retired and the daughter of the late Bud and Hazel Watson.
Mr. Fraser is retired and the son of the late Toy and Helen Fraser.
They are the parents of Jerry (Cathy) Fraser of Mayfield, Larry (DeLissa) Cunningham, and Gary Fraser of Mayfield. They have one grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.