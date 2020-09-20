Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. ‘Sonny’ Anselm
LA CENTER — Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. “Sonny” Anselm, of La Center, will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Mr. Anselm and the former Helen Lucille Lovelace were married Sept. 24, 1945, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Charleston, Missouri, in a double wedding ceremony with the late Mr. and Mrs. Bernard C. Bruenderman of Wilsonville, Oregon, Rev. J. R. Wieberg officiated.
Mrs. Anselm is the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Lovelace. She is retired from Jimmy’s Market.
Mr. Anselm is the son of the late Barney and Bena Anselm. He is retired from Martin Marietta.
They are the parents of six children, Kenny Anselm, Benny Anselm, and Mary Grief all of La Center; Ginger Sullivan and Barbara Sullivan both from Kevil; and Patty Matuszewski of Monkey’s Eyebrow. They have 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-great-grandchildren. They also have three deceased grandchildren.
There will be no public celebration due to COVID-19.
