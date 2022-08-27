Mr. and Mrs. Alfred J. Hess
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred J. Hess, of Paducah, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A small family gathering is planned.
Mr. Hess and the former Maureen Jean Zechman Hess were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1962, at Our Lady of Good Council’s in Cleveland Ohio, with Rev. Edward Novotny officiating. Witnesses were Cheryl Zechman and John Janidlo.
Mrs. Hess is the daughter of the late Eleanor (Dewillie) and Sylvestor Zechman. She is a retired secretary and bookkeeper.
Mr. Hess is the son of the late Tevea (Deanier) and Alton Hess. He is a retired engineer.
They are the parents of Todd (Carol) Hess of Kevil, Darryl (Vicki) Hess of Paducah, and Kevin Hess of Fulton.
They have six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
