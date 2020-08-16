Michael Wm. and Regina Wurth
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wm. and Regina Wurth, of Paducah, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Mr. Wurth and the former Regina Hays were married on August 17, 1970, by Anthony Higdon at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Marsha (Peyton) Carmichael and David Carrico serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Wurth is the daughter of the late James F (Gabby) and Vera Hays. She is a retired Kentucky State Auditor.
Mr. Wurth is the son of the late Andrew and Mary C. Wurth. He is a retired Kentucky State Probation and Parole Supervisor.
They are the parents of Staci (Wurth) Baker and Kristi Wurth both of Paducah. They have four grandchildren, a step grandchild, 15 great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
A drive-by celebration is planned by their daughters at 1 p.m. today at the couple’s residence. Family and friends are welcome to drive by. Please no gifts.
