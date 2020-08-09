Michael and Susan Marlier
Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Susan Marlier, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Mr. Marlier and the former Susan Thea Duritza were married on August 8, 1970, by Father Burke and Father Sabeck at St. Procopius Church in New Salem, Pennsylvania, with Angela Bartoroni and John Marlier serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Marlier is the daughter of the late Elmer and Mildred Duritza. She is a retired computer programmer at Westinghouse.
Mr. Marlier is the son of the late Raymond and Gladys Marlier. He is a retired planning engineer at Union Barge Line.
They are the parents of Brandon Marlier of Hernando, Mississippi, and Meredith Marlier of Overland Park, Kansas. They have three grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.