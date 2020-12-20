MARK AND MARY ANN GRAVES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Mark and Mary Ann Graves
Mr. and Mrs. Mark and Mary Ann Graves, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, December 18, 2020.
Mr. Graves and the former Mary Ann McIntyre were married on December 18, 1970, at the Anna Methodist Church in Anna, Illinois.
Mrs. Graves is the daughter of the late Walter and Virginia McIntyre. She is retired from Ingram Barge Company.
Mr. Graves is the son of the late J.W. Dink and Dorothy Graves. He is retired from Goldenrod Dairy.
They are the parents of Matt Graves of West Paducah and Marrissa Yancey of Wickliffe. They have four grandchildren.
