LOUISVILLE — Karen Ann Sutton, 59, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a graduate of the University of Louisville where she received her bachelor of science degree in finance. She was employed at NPC Financial Services. Karen was a retiree from Target retail stores.
She is survived by her mother, Georgia Mae Sutton, of Paducah, formerly of Corinth, Mississippi; three brothers, Lemuel Ricardo Sutton, of Paducah, Terry (Amanda) Dale Sutton, of Louisville, and Derrick Sutton, of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Cintia Sutton of St. Louis, Missouri; one niece, Lisah (Keith) Renee Sutton-Williams, of Louisville; one nephew, Joshua Jordan (Cara) Lowery, Jeffersonville, Indiana; one great-nephew, Brenden Xavier Sutton, of Louisville; and one great great-nephew Luke Jordan Lowery, Jeffersonville, Indiana; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Evan Sutton.
A private memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, with Rev. James H. Vinson presiding. However, friends may call from 10 — 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
