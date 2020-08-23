Johnnie E. and Margaret Griffith
Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie E. and Margaret Griffith, of Paducah, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Mr. Griffith and the former Margaret Georgette York were married on August 25, 1945, by E.E. Thurmand at the Lone Oak Methodist Church Parsonage, with the late Sylvia Griffith Kelly and the late Oford Mullen serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Griffith is the daughter of the late Hobart and Wilma York. She is a housewife.
Mr. Griffith is the son of the late John and Lorene Griffith. He is a retired service station owner/operator.
They are the parents of Ron Griffith of Paducah, the late Jimmy Griffith and the late Kenneth Griffith. They have four grandchildren, a step grandchild, 15 great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
A drive-by celebration is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 23rd at the couple’s home at 820 Oaks Road, Paducah. All friends and family are welcome to participate and honor the couple.
