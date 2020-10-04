CUNNINGHAM — Mr. and Mrs. John Willett, of Cunningham, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mr. Willett and the former Judy Carol Russelburg were married on October 3, 1970 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bardwell, by Bob Willett with Sue Russelburg Nikodemski and Tommy Curtsinger serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Willett is the daughter of the late James Roscoe and Martha Elliott Russelburg. She was a stay-at-home mother and registered nurse.
Mr. Willett is the son of the Charles Conrad and Helen Genevieve Willett. He is retired from General Tire and Rubber Company.
They are the parents of Bobby Willett of Fancy Farm, Marie Rudolph of Kevil, Michael Willett of Gainesville, Florida, and Luke Willett of Cedar Falls, Iowa. They have 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a September 26, 2020, celebration with friends and family at Clemons Hall in Fancy Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.