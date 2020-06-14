Joe and Geraldine Mathis
MURRAY — Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mathis celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5.
Mr. Mathis and the former Geraldine Portis were married on June 5, 1955, in Marshall County. Their witnesses were the late James Lee Gay and Anna Brown.
Mrs. Mathis is a retired worker of Fisher-Price/Mattel and the daughter to the late Charlie and Lovie Rickman Portis. She is the stepdaughter of the late Norma Yates Portis and the late Leonard Maupin of Kirksey.
Mr. Mathis is a retired self-employed owner-operator truck driver and the son of the late Rev. Eura and Buelah (Gordon) Mathis.
They are the parents of Verenda J. Mathis, and Trevor J. (Lori) Mathis, both of Murray.
