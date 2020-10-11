Jamie Logsdon — Michael Barrett
CALVERT CITY — Julie and James Logsdon of Calvert City announce the engagement of their daughter, Jamie Kayleeann-Marie Logsdon to Michael Paul Barrett, son of Sally and Gene Faust of Calvert City.
Miss Logsdon is the granddaughter of Mr. James and the late Peggy Schade of Ledbetter; and Mrs. Nadine and the late Marvin Logsdon of Paducah. She is a 2015 graduate of Marshall County High School. She is employed with Artisan Kitchens in Paducah.
Mr. Barrett is the grandson of the late William and Mary Mitchell of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and the late Paul and Ruth Barrett of Possum Trot. He is a 2004 graduate of Marshall County High School in Benton. He is employed by Kroger in Paducah.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend their wedding on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City.
