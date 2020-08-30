SYMSONIA — Mr. and Mrs. James and Rosa Nell Reed, of Symsonia, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Mr. Reed and the former Rosa Nell McClure were married on Sept. 1, 1960, by Rev. Jack Brown at the Hardmoney Baptist Church in Hardmoney, with Mary McClure Bearden and Bob Brown serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Reed is the daughter of the late Edwin and Myrtle McClure. She is retired from the Symsonia School cafeteria.
Mr. Reed is the son of the late Clint and Lettie Reed. He is retired from Elf Atochem in Calvert City.
They are the parents of Michael (Pat) Reed of Mayfield and Angela (Richard) West of Hendersonville, Tenn. They have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
