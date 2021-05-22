JACOBS - DAVIS ENGAGEMENT

Jacobs — Davis
BROOKPORT, Ill. — Mindy Jacobs and Tim Davis have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Mary Jacobs and the late Marty Jacobs of Brookport. He is the son of the late Robert Davis and the late Fern Livesay.
Miss Jacobs is a 1995 graduate of Massac County High School with extended studies at Western Kentucky Vo/Tech, Shawnee Community College and Bethel University.
Mr. Davis is a 1994 graduate of Massac County High School and a 2002 graduate of the Illinois Police Training Institute. He is employed as a police officer with 19 years of service to the Metropolis Police Department.
A private family ceremony is being planned for August 2021.
