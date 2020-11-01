Hannah Lou Latta - Dr. Rahul Vinay Raghav Annabathula

MAYFIELD — Gary and Lou Ann Latta, of Mayfield, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Hannah Lou Latta to Dr. Rahul Vinay Raghav Annabathula, son of Dr. Jagan and Mrs. Madhavi Annabathula of Lexington.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Tom and Sandra Geveden, formerly of Mayfield, and the late Guy and Betty Latta of Mayfield. The groom-elect is the grandson of Madan Mohan Rao and Saroj Manthini of Visakhapatnam, India, and the late Apparo Dora and Janaki Annabathula of Visakhapatnam, India. Hannah is a 2013 graduate of Graves County High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Kentucky in 2017. The bride-elect is currently a student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and will graduate in May 2021.
Rahul is a 2012 graduate of The Piarist School in Martin and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Kentucky in 2016. He is a 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is currently employed as an internal medicine resident physician at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Wedding plans are in progress at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.