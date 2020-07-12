Glenn and Amy Story
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn and Amy Story of West Paducah, celebrated 50th wedding anniversary on Friday July 10, 2020.
Mr. Story and the former Alma Lee “Amy” Scott were married on July 10, 1970, by Rev. Jimmy Rogers at the Newton Creek Baptist Church in Kevil with Judy Seitz, bride’s sister, and Tommy Story, groom’s brother, serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Story is the daughter of the late Loys and Margie Scott. She is retired from USEC as a reports and data clerk.
Mr. Story is the son of the late Hilton and Ruth Story. He is a retired firefighter/EMT from USEC.
They are the parents of Brad Story and Jason Story both of Kevil. They have two grandchildren.
