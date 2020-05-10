Fred and Margie Hammonds
Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Margie Hammonds of Paducah, celebrated 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mr. Hammonds and the former Margie Bell Petty were married on Apr. 8, 1950, by Pastor Galey with Barbara Glisson and Earl Hayes serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Hammonds is the daughter of the late E.L. and Verdie Petty. She is a retired homemaker.
Mr. Hammonds is the son of the late Sid and Rosie Hammonds. He is a retired from General Motors/Tool and Die.
They are the parents of Freida Cardwell of Sikeston, Missouri, Fred Hammonds Jr. of Kevil, and Marcia Orlovich of Manhatton, Illinois. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
