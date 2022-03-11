Dear Annie: I’m writing in response to the grief therapist who encouraged you to refrain from using the term “new normal” with grieving individuals.
This individual implies that those of us who have experienced the death of a spouse will never feel “normal” again.
My current husband and I have journeyed through grieving the death of our first spouses. And we have facilitated grief support groups for over 18 years.
The “experts” in this wonderful support program have experienced the death of a spouse themselves. This term has been used by them for years. It gives those who feel like their own life has ended hope that they will not always feel so devastated.
Yes, life will never be the same again, but God can and does restore us, not to replace, but to love again. — Been There
Dear Been There: Thank you for sharing your words of wisdom. There is something so powerful about sharing your own experience with others and how you can love again. Hoping that your letter will bring hope to anyone who is hurting.
“How Can I Forgive My Cheating Partner?” is out now! Annie Lane’s second anthology — featuring favorite columns on marriage, infidelity, communication and reconciliation — is available as a paperback and e-book.
