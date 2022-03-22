Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.