FARR - BLANKENSHIP ENGAGEMENT

FARR — BLANKENSHIP
Robert and Rebecca Farr of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Farr, to Jacob Blankenship, son of Kenneth Robert Blankenship and Stacey Simmons Blankenship of Paducah.
Miss Farr is a 2013 graduate of Heath High School and a 2017 graduate of Asbury University. She is employed as a digital marketing and media content coordinator at Prolanthropy in Florence.
Mr. Blankenship is a 2013 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, a 2016 graduate of the University of Louisville, and a 2020 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is employed as an associate attorney at Adams Law, PLLC in Covington.
A May wedding is being planned.
