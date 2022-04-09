Paducah’s Downtown Homegrown Farmers’ Market returns next Saturday, with a Market Grand Opening at 306 N. Second St. in downtown.
The season begins on April 16 and concludes on Oct. 15. The Saturday market opens to the public at 7:30 a.m. and shuts down at 2 p.m.
According to Parks and Recreation officials, the market provides a gathering place to help nurture and cultivate a farming community and to promote community values and partnerships.
“The Paducah Farmers’ Market is a public service to support local agriculture and improve the quality of life in Paducah,” officials said.
Emelyn Herndon is the senior recreation specialist, a position she filled in February. She is also the market manager, another first-time endeavor.
Herndon said Cody Campbell is performing at the grand opening and Chick-fil-A is providing a food truck.
“A lot of our vendors are excited to see that we are continuing to pursue the farmers’ market,” she said.
As part of the 2022 season, Celebration Saturday events are hosted every third Saturday at the downtown location, featuring unique vendors, live music, craft activities, and additional recreational programming.
The Mid-week Market is hosted at Carson Park at 301 Joe Clifton Drive on Tuesdays, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning May 3, and runs through Sept. 27.
“Due to the success of previous years’ mid-week market, the Parks and Recreation Department is continuing the Tuesday market for 2022,” officials said. “This market location represents a partnership between the city of Paducah and McCracken County.”
The 2nd Annual Fall Frenzy Farmers’ Market event celebrates the fall holidays and provides community programming and activities.
“This a market with a variety of items to kickstart holiday shopping, meal-planning, and gift-giving,” officials said.
The fall frenzy is hosted on Saturday, November 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown location.
Another fall market event is the Homegrown Holiday Market, hosted on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is an annual event extending the 2022 season.
Vendors will offer seasonal items and craftsmanship including woodworking, metalworking, baked goods, weaving, and pottery, among other products.
To register as a vendor, or for more information about the market, contact the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 270-444-8508 or visiting the office located at 1400 HC Mathis Drive.
