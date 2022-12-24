The plants in full flower during the holidays traditionally are used to decorate for their beauty and color should not be limited to the holidays. With a little extra care these plants can continue to brighten your home through gloomy winter days. They even transition into foliage plants adding beauty to the home.
Obviously, the most popular ones are those that are the easiest to grow, whether short-time bloomers or re-boomers next holiday season. Some plants will rebloom on their own, others require specific care, and others will not re-flower no matter what you try. The latter are hybridized to bloom for a designated date and that is it.
- Water the following when their soil dries and place in a bright sunny location: poinsettia, holiday cactus, kalanchoe, cyclamen, Christmas pepper and Jerusalem cherry. In January, discard the latter two plus chrysanthemum.
Keep the first four until February and then decide whether to continue to maintain or not. If kept, they will provide beauty again next year. Until March, provide a sunny location, fertilize monthly, and water when dry until March.
Poinsettia: In June, re-pot and every two weeks fertilize. Fertilize weekly in July, October prune to 2-3” and in November move to full sun.
Cacti: Move outside in June to 6 hours of sun location and repot into 8-10” container, water and fertilize through July. Reduce water by half and fertilize until mid-October. Do not bring into the house until night temperatures are consistently 50 degrees.
Kalanchoe: April 1, prune to 1-3” to stimulate new growth. From April through September fertilize every 3 weeks, and water every 2-3 days after the soil feels dry. Mid-September, fertilize every 3 weeks and place in complete darkness from 6:00-8:00am. November 1, return to a sunny location.
Cyclamen: It is more particular, but worth a try. January to through March keep in a 60-65degree sunny location, water regularly and fertilize once a month. As flowers drop April through June reduce watering to let it go dormant. Store the corm and just enough to prevent soil totally drying out. When fall temperatures drop, water enough to bring out of dormancy, keep in full sun and night temperatures are 55-60 degrees, and fertilize every two weeks.
THINGS TO DO
Winter garden lore — Heavily berried holly indicates a hard winter. Actually, the quantity is determined by a combination of mild spring with an abundance of flowers and a mild fall that produces abundant berries.
A hard winter also is indicated by thunder during Christmas week, two winters if bright and sunny on Christmas day, and the closer to the new moon (December 23) to Christmas the harder the winter.
Twelfth Night farmers would go wassailing into their orchards to toast trees and throw cider over the trunk of the largest tree in celebration of good health and good fruit.
The Monday after Twelfth Night, Plow Monday (January 9) is when the fields are to be plowed for spring crops.
Ice and snow reminder — Allow the sun and warm days melt ice from trees and shrubs. If heavily weighed, a support may be placed underneath. As ice melts, branches will return to their natural shape unless broken. Snow that has weighted branches down should be gently bounced off with a broom from underneath.
Events -
January 3, “Winter Sowing” Master Gardeners Toolbox series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, New Holt Rd, Paducah. A reservation much be made as it is a ‘make and take’ program. Call 270-5549520 by noon January 3.
January 4, “Pruning” Lunch Break Gardening, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield, Hwy, Benton. The $10 fee includes lunch. Call 270-527-3285to make a reservation by January 3.
