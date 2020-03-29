Zellmer-Hardesty Engagement

Zellmer — Hardesty
Dr. and Mrs. James Zellmer of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Catherine Zellmer to Corey Hardesty, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Hardesty.
Miss Zellmer is a 2009 graduate of St. Mary High School and a 2013 graduate of Western Kentucky University and a 2016 graduate of Bellarmine University. She is employed as a teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools.
Mr. Hardesty is a 2009 graduate of Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, a 2013 graduate of the University of Delaware, and a 2017 graduate of Bellarmine University. He is employed as a physical therapist at ProRehab Louisville.
A July 18, 2020, wedding is planned at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
