Rudd — Conner
BENTON — Shelley McCallum Rudd and the late James Timothy “Tim” Rudd of Benton announce the engagement of their daughter, Toni Rudd to Samuel Conner, son of Barry and Melanie Cavitt Conner of Benton.
Miss Rudd is a 2009 graduate of Marshall County High School and 2018 graduate of Murray State University. She is employed with Mercy Health-Marshall.
Mr. Conner is a 2014 graduate of Marshall County High School and a 2019 carpenter apprenticeship graduate. He is employed by DK Construction Carpentry Local 357.
A private wedding ceremony will take place in April at the parents of groom’s home.
