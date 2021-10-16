Rogers — Turner

BARDWELL — Kevin Rogers, Sharon and Miles Jaschke are pleased to announce the approaching marriage of their daughter Sarah Rogers to Jason Turner. Jason is the son of Susan and Wes Williams. The wedding will be on Oct. 23, 2021. The couple will reside in the Martin Tennessee area.

