Powell - Wrinkle

Abigail Powell — Drew Wrinkle
Scott and Debbie Powell of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigail Louise Powell, to Drew Harrison Wrinkle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob and Pam Wrinkle of Paducah.
Miss Powell is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donna and David Hirsch of Chandler, Indiana, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Joyce of Sebree, Kentucky. She is a 2012 graduate of St. Mary High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics in addition to a master’s degree in business administration. She is an alumna of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She is employed as an associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual in Paducah.
Mr. Wrinkle is the grandson of Mrs. Shirley and the late Robert Wrinkle of Paducah and Mr. Robert and Lillie Johnson of Springfield, Tennessee. He is a 2012 graduate of Heath High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. He is employed as a project manager with A&K Construction of Paducah.
A October 2020 wedding is planned.
