Meredith Kailyn Herndon — Darryll Grant Williams
Mr. and Mrs. Mardie R. Hendron, Jr. of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Meredith Kailyn Herndon to Darryll Grant Williams, son of Mrs. Marion Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Miss Herndon is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Judd, Sr. of Macon, Georgia, and Mr. and Mrs. Mardie R. Herndon, Sr. of Macon, Georgia. She is a 2015 graduate of McCracken County High School and a 2019 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is employed as a registered nurse with Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Mr. Williams is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Sandifer of West Monroe, Louisiana. He is a 2015 graduate of Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, a 2020 graduate of the Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management. He is employed by Preferred Materials of Jacksonville, Florida.
A September 2020 destination wedding is planned in Amelia Island, Florida.
