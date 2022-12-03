Kettler — Bechtold
Betty Byrd Kettler and Charles (Chuck) Bechtold, both of Paducah, would like to announce their upcoming wedding.
The wedding will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah. Bob Whitter will officiate the service.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend their wedding celebration and reception. Only out of town guests will be receiving invitations.
