Kettler — Bechtold

Betty Byrd Kettler and Charles (Chuck) Bechtold, both of Paducah, would like to announce their upcoming wedding.

The wedding will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah. Bob Whitter will officiate the service.

All friends and relatives are invited to attend their wedding celebration and reception. Only out of town guests will be receiving invitations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In