Janes — Nipp
MAYFIELD — Michael and Pam Janes of Mayfield announce the engagement of their daughter, Elaina Janes to Ricky Nipp son of Steve and Wendy Nipp of Union City, Tennessee.
Miss Janes is a graduate of Murray State University. She is employed with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital as a speech language pathologist.
Mr. Nipp is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He is employed by FNB Bank as a loan operation specialist.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend their wedding celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 St. Rt 131, Mayfield, KY 42066. No invitations will be sent.
