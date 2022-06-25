Harshman — Hammonds
MAYFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Gilliam Guthrie of Mayfield, are pleased to announce the engagement of their granddaughter Kaci Rae Harshman to Cody Robert Hammonds son of Toni Myrick of Paducah, and the late Robert Hammonds of Lovelaceville.
Miss Harshman is the daughter of the late Krista Guthrie Harshman of Paducah.
She is a 2008 graduate of Graves County High School and a 2012 graduate of Murray State University earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Masters’s degree in Guidance Counseling. She is employed by the Graves County School Board of Education and teaches at Graves County Middle School.
Mr. Hammonds is the grandson of the late Robert and Violet Myrick of Paducah, and Brooks and Rachel Hammonds of Lovelaceville. Mr. Hammonds has one son, five-year old Hudson Hammonds.
He is a 2008 graduate of Lone Oak High School and is employed by the American Commercial Barge Line of Jeffersonville Indiana.
The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. July 30, 2022, at White Oak Wedding Barn in Benton. Invitations are being sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.