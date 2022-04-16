Giurintano — Rittenberry
CALVERT CITY — Sal and Dina Giurintano of Calvert City announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Giurintano to Zach Rittenberry, son of Timmy and Crystal Rittenberry of Burna.
Miss Giurintano is a 2014 graduate of Marshall County High School in Draffenville and a 2017 graduate of Murray State University. She is employed with the Marshall County Board of Education as a teacher at Jonathan Elementary School in Benton.
Mr. Rittenberry is a 2011 graduate of Livingston County High School in Smithland. He is employed by Auto Art of Marion as a auto body technician.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend their wedding celebration at 6 p.m. at Blooms n’ Gardens in Paducah.
