Burnley-Martin
Sharon Kay New of Paducah and Joseph Wade Burnley of Providence announce the engagement of their daughter, Mckenzie Ann Burnley to James Robert Martin, Jr. son of James Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Suzanne Martin of Paducah.
Miss Burnley is the granddaughter of James H. and Shirley A. Myre of Paducah and Jo Anna Burnley and the late William Thomas Burnley, Jr. of Paducah. She is a 2017 graduate of McCracken County High School in Paducah. She is employed with the Versona in Paducah.
Mr. Martin is the grandson of the late Walter and Gova Martin of Paducah and Dianne June Rushing and the late Charles Rushing of Goreville, Illinois. He is a 2017 graduate of McCracken County High School in Paducah. He is employed by O’Reilly Auto Parts in Paducah.
All friends and relatives are invited to their wedding once a date has been set.
