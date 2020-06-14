Adreanna “Anna” Kimberli Ferguson — Branden Scott Land
CLINTON — Joel and Tessa Ferguson Jr. of Clinton and Tessia and Tim Land of Union City, Tennessee, announce the upcoming marriage of their children Adreanna “Anna” Kimberli Ferguson to Branden Scott Land.
Ms. Ferguson is the granddaughter of Robbie and John Paul Jones of Clinton and Debbie and Joel Ferguson Sr. of Clinton. She is a 2018 graduate of Hickman County High School in Clinton and is attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah in the Licensed Practical Nursing program. She is employed by Superior Home Care in Paducah.
Mr. Land is the grandson of Sheila and Kenny Howell of Clinton, Cathy and Benny Duncan of South Fulton, Tennessee, Kim and Gary Land of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Joyce King of Union City, Tennessee. He is a 2017 graduate of South Fulton High School and a 2017 graduate of the North American Lineman Training Center. He is employed by McFall Construction in Parsons, Tennessee.
Their wedding will take place at Drusillia’s in Clinton, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20. All family and friends are invited to attend.
