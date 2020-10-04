Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Griffith, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mr. Griffith and the former Deborah Jean Manning were married on October 3, 1970, at Lone Oak Baptist Church by the Rev. Isaac B. McDonald with Tommy Cruse and Rita Byrd Newsom serving as witnesses.
Mrs Griffith is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Manning. She is retired from McCracken County Schools System.
Mr. Griffith is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leo Griffith. He is retired from General Tire and Rubber Company.
They are the parents of Brian Griffith and Crystal Jones both of Marshall County. They have four grandchildren.
